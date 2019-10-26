Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman preponed, won’t clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala

By Express News Service

The Release date of Abhishek Pathak’s Ujda Chaman has been preponed to November 1. The film, which stars Sunny Singh as a young man suffering from premature balding, was set to arrive on November 8.



But in light of the box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala – based on a similar subject and is slated for release on November 7 – the makers of Ujda Chaman have settled for an earlier window.

Ujda Chaman is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. On Wednesday, director Abhishek Pathak filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stall the release of Bala.



In his petition, Pathak has alleged copyright infringement and demanded the similarities between the two films be resolved before Bala’s release. The filmmaker had previously moved the Bombay High Court. Ujda Chaman also stars Manvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja.

Film facts



Ujda Chaman, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe.