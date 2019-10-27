From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood celebs wish Happy Diwali
Actors Sunny Deol, Huma Qurehi, Boman Irani, Manoj Bajpayee, Malaika Arora and Dharmendra also shared their Diwali greetings via social media.
NEW DELHI: It's the festival of lights and scores of Bollywood celebrities thronged the social media on Sunday while extending out Diwali wishes to their fans and followers across the world.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone with monochrome throwback pictures with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda lighting 'Phuljhadi'. "Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ), he captioned the snaps.
T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019
दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा
( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8
Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor also wished the fans on the special day."Wishing you a very Happy Diwali", he wrote in Hindi.
दीपावली की बहुत शुभ कामनाएँ सभी को। pic.twitter.com/XAZmJEXqWj— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 27, 2019
Boman Irani, who is impressing fans with his latest release 'Made in China' took a unique way to wish fans on the auspicious day. The actor uploaded a video on his Twitter handle where he urged his fans and followers to avoid burning crackers keeping the environment in mind.
Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis! pic.twitter.com/oWOZLj1Tgc— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 27, 2019
Malaika Arora also shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali. She captioned the video, "Happy Diwali".
The 'Leila' star, Huma Qureshi also wished friends and fans Happy Diwali. "Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar", she wrote.
Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 27, 2019
To double the charm of Diwali, Dharmendra also shared a throwback picture on his Twitter handle to wish Diwali. "Friends.......friends.......dear friends.......HAPPY DIWALI......., Promise yourself to make the world beautiful. Love you all", he wrote in Hindi.
Friends.......friends.......dear friends.......HAPPY DIWALI.........ख़ुद से कर लो वादा ........ दुनियाँ को .......ख़ूबसूरत बनाना है.......love you all............. pic.twitter.com/NrIKGEhJqZ— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 27, 2019
Manoj Bajpai also extended his wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "HAPPY DIWALI!!!!!"
HAPPY DIWALI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/o2Uk0COKuF— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 27, 2019
Actor turned politician, Paresh Rawal wished all the Indians and the loved ones a very Happy Diwali.
My Dear Indians a Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones . Stay Blessed.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 27, 2019
Sunny Deol also wished his fans and followers a Happy Diwali.
आप और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। #दीपावली #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/7RGzkscBzx— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 27, 2019
Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.