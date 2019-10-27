From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood celebs wish Happy Diwali

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's the festival of lights and scores of Bollywood celebrities thronged the social media on Sunday while extending out Diwali wishes to their fans and followers across the world.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone with monochrome throwback pictures with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda lighting 'Phuljhadi'. "Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ), he captioned the snaps.

T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..

दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा



( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor also wished the fans on the special day."Wishing you a very Happy Diwali", he wrote in Hindi.

Boman Irani, who is impressing fans with his latest release 'Made in China' took a unique way to wish fans on the auspicious day. The actor uploaded a video on his Twitter handle where he urged his fans and followers to avoid burning crackers keeping the environment in mind.

Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis! pic.twitter.com/oWOZLj1Tgc — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 27, 2019

IN PICS| This is how India celebrated the festival of lights

Malaika Arora also shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali. She captioned the video, "Happy Diwali".

The 'Leila' star, Huma Qureshi also wished friends and fans Happy Diwali. "Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar", she wrote.

Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 27, 2019

To double the charm of Diwali, Dharmendra also shared a throwback picture on his Twitter handle to wish Diwali. "Friends.......friends.......dear friends.......HAPPY DIWALI......., Promise yourself to make the world beautiful. Love you all", he wrote in Hindi.

Manoj Bajpai also extended his wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "HAPPY DIWALI!!!!!"

Actor turned politician, Paresh Rawal wished all the Indians and the loved ones a very Happy Diwali.

My Dear Indians a Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones . Stay Blessed. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 27, 2019

Sunny Deol also wished his fans and followers a Happy Diwali.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.