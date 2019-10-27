Home Entertainment Hindi

I choose stories of myriad kinds, says Actor Vinay Pathak

Actor Vinay Pathak loves experimenting with the roles he is offered—be it a feature film, on stage or in
the digital space. 

Published: 27th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vinay Pathak

Actor Vinay Pathak. ( File Photo )

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Vinay Pathak, who was recently seen in the Hotstar original feature film Chappad Phaad Ke, has garnered much acclaim for playing comic roles. Ask if he feels that he has been stereotyped by the audience, to which he quips, “Do you blame them? They associate an artiste with his or her best work. Amitabh Bachchan is still called the ‘angry young man’. Naseeruddin is still considered ‘the thinking man’s Amitabh Bachchan’. Typecasting is everywhere. Even in Hollywood. No matter how evolved a story-telling medium you’re working on, the stereotype will follow.”

Vinay goes on to elaborate on the issue of typecasting in the film industry and says, “We live in a world where usually our first impression of anything or anybody is through our own image of what he or she or that particular art is. If I sit and intellectualise about the limitations that the tag of a comic actor brings me it won’t help me. At least people are saying something good about me.”

Since most of the actor’s film have an element of comedy, is it a conscious decision to choose such scripts?  “I have done films which are purely drama such as Gour Hari Dastan, Island City, Badlapur—these are not comic films and I am known for them as well. I have been part of excellent comedies such as Bheja Fry, Dasvidaniya, Challo Dilli. I don’t really select films according to their genre. I read the scripts and whatever appeals to me in terms of the story and the screenplay I zero in on that.”

The actor, who began his career with films such as Bombay Boys and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, reminisces, “Initially all the offers I got were to do the exact same role. I was always the foreign-returned cousin brother or a relative. I did Jism and after that I stopped doing commercial films and went on to do television. I had a lot of fun doing The Great Indian Comedy Show. Then soon after Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry, it felt like if I had other platforms to tell good stories.”

In a rare Bollywood-to-Tollywood crossover, Vinay was seen in the Bengali movie Mitin Mashi this year. Talking about the experience,  the 51-year-old says, “The film’s director, Arindam Sil,is a dear friend. He asked me to be a part of the detective film. I had a ball of a time learning and speaking Bengali and working with Bengali actors. It has been a great awakening of my other senses.”

Having worked in the digital space, theatre, films and television, which medium does he prefer the most? “I think it would be unfair to say I am most comfortable in theatre just because I started from there or to say I am comfortable doing feature films because it is a story that I selected. I think I am comfortable whenever there is a wonderful working atmosphere and a great script. I like to tell stories of myriad kinds—be it on television, on stage or on the big screen. I am an actor first. Give me a story, and I will try and experiment,” he explains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chappad Phaad Ke Hotstar
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp