I choose stories of myriad kinds, says Actor Vinay Pathak

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

Vinay Pathak, who was recently seen in the Hotstar original feature film Chappad Phaad Ke, has garnered much acclaim for playing comic roles. Ask if he feels that he has been stereotyped by the audience, to which he quips, “Do you blame them? They associate an artiste with his or her best work. Amitabh Bachchan is still called the ‘angry young man’. Naseeruddin is still considered ‘the thinking man’s Amitabh Bachchan’. Typecasting is everywhere. Even in Hollywood. No matter how evolved a story-telling medium you’re working on, the stereotype will follow.”

Vinay goes on to elaborate on the issue of typecasting in the film industry and says, “We live in a world where usually our first impression of anything or anybody is through our own image of what he or she or that particular art is. If I sit and intellectualise about the limitations that the tag of a comic actor brings me it won’t help me. At least people are saying something good about me.”

Since most of the actor’s film have an element of comedy, is it a conscious decision to choose such scripts? “I have done films which are purely drama such as Gour Hari Dastan, Island City, Badlapur—these are not comic films and I am known for them as well. I have been part of excellent comedies such as Bheja Fry, Dasvidaniya, Challo Dilli. I don’t really select films according to their genre. I read the scripts and whatever appeals to me in terms of the story and the screenplay I zero in on that.”

The actor, who began his career with films such as Bombay Boys and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, reminisces, “Initially all the offers I got were to do the exact same role. I was always the foreign-returned cousin brother or a relative. I did Jism and after that I stopped doing commercial films and went on to do television. I had a lot of fun doing The Great Indian Comedy Show. Then soon after Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry, it felt like if I had other platforms to tell good stories.”

In a rare Bollywood-to-Tollywood crossover, Vinay was seen in the Bengali movie Mitin Mashi this year. Talking about the experience, the 51-year-old says, “The film’s director, Arindam Sil,is a dear friend. He asked me to be a part of the detective film. I had a ball of a time learning and speaking Bengali and working with Bengali actors. It has been a great awakening of my other senses.”

Having worked in the digital space, theatre, films and television, which medium does he prefer the most? “I think it would be unfair to say I am most comfortable in theatre just because I started from there or to say I am comfortable doing feature films because it is a story that I selected. I think I am comfortable whenever there is a wonderful working atmosphere and a great script. I like to tell stories of myriad kinds—be it on television, on stage or on the big screen. I am an actor first. Give me a story, and I will try and experiment,” he explains.