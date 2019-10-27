Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui always felt cut for romantic roles

Ahead of his upcoming romantic-comedy 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', the actor said that the movie 'challenges the stereotype of a Bollywood hero, who should be tall and handsome'.

Published: 27th October 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is taking a break from his brand of dark, gritty cinema and is focusing on romantic-comedies as he wants to reach out to the family audiences. Nawazuddin's acting career is full of intense roles and "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is his first romantic-comedy.

The actor says, the Debamitra Biswal-directed film "challenges the stereotype of a Bollywood hero, who should be tall and handsome". "My love for romantic-comedies began very early on. For the first time, I am doing something in this space. It has been a desire to do something like this. I have always felt that I am cut for romantic roles, others may not have felt it," said Nawazuddin.

WATCH| Sunny Leone surprised by Nawazuddin's dancing skills in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

"And so people never offered me something like this primarily because I don't look like a romantic hero. With this film, I feel now that desire is also fulfilled," Nawazuddin told PTI in an interview here. The actor said "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is a pure romantic film that can be watched by the whole family together.

"It is not like just because I am part of it, so there will be something different. There is nothing new in this, we have used the (romantic) formula. But the film is very interesting. It is not an intense film, it is a light film. It is a film that you can see with your family. I wanted to do a film that my daughter can watch. A lot of my films my daughter cannot see it so I did this. It is a family film," the actor said.

The actor believes romantic stories are eternal and he now wants to explore this genre. "Romance can never fail because romance is evergreen. There are different seasons of romance. So I am also exploring this space," Nawazuddin, who has two more rom-coms - "Bole Chudiyan" and "Chalta Purza" in his kitty, said.

WATCH 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' trailer| Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty promise laugh riot

The 45-year-old actor said he will be focusing on both light-hearted and intense stories. "I am doing a lot more family entertainer films and I am doing it deliberately. Most of my films are in adult, content space and you can't see that with family. So I have deliberately changed the track, I am doing four-five films like that and at the same time I will do festival films also. I feel it is time for me to do family films, he said.

In "Motichoor Chaknachoor", Nawazuddin is paired opposite Athiya Shetty and the film is scheduled to be released on November 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nazauddin siddiqui interview Debamitra Biswal Motichoor Chaknachoor Nawazuddin Siddiqui interview Bole Chudiyan
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp