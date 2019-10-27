Sanjay Leela Bhansali blocks Diwali 2021 for his next "Baiju Bawra"

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture will be "Baiju Bawra" and it is scheduled to be released in Diwali 2021.

Touted as the filmmaker's most ambitious film, the project comes after Bhansali shelved "In-shaa-allah" with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Earlier this month, Bhansali Productions had announced that they are co-producing "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with Alia in the lead.

"After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project. Titled #BaijuBawra. Revenge story of a maverick maestro. #Diwali2021 release," SLB Productions said in a tweet.

On this auspicious day, we are delighted to make your Diwali happier by announcing our next endeavour#SanjayLeelaBhansali #BaijuBawra @prerna982 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/GL9VZK6nUU — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) October 27, 2019

Two days back, actor Deepika Padukone had announced that she would play the role of Draupadi in her film, to be produced by Madhu Mantena.

It is scheduled to release in Diwali 2021.