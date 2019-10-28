'Housefull 4' rakes in Rs 53 crore in first three days 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's "Housefull 4" has earned Rs 53 crore in the first three days of its release, the makers said on Monday.

The Farhad Samji-directed film opened on October 25 to mixed reviews.

On the first day, the film raked in Rs 19.09 crore.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, however, believes the film will perform better in the coming days as the festive season has concluded.

"The first three days of our film release were like paid previews.

People have come despite the festive season & enjoyed the film.

I think we had the best-paid previews with a total collection of 53cr and our actual weekend starts today," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The movie also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.