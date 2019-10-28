Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra visits badminton player Saina Nehwal’s house to prepare for biopic

Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to play Saina Nehwal in a biopic, is visiting the house of the iconic Indian badminton player.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen.

By Express News Service

Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to play Saina Nehwal in a biopic, is visiting the house of the iconic Indian badminton player. This is the first time the actress will be visiting Saina’s house. 

Talking about her new plan, Parineeti said, “I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day.” 

The actress added, “She (Saina) has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day.”

In the recent past, actor Ranveer Singh spent 10 days with Kapil Dev, to prepare for his role of the Indian cricketer in 83.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with boxer Mary Kom to essay the wrestler’s life story.

