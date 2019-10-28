Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar's performance has reached superlative transformation: Nushrat on 'Turram Khan' co-star

"Turram Khan" is a social comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta which is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 28th October 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nushrat Bharucha with director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao on the sets of 'Turram Khan'.

Actor Nushrat Bharucha with director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao on the sets of 'Turram Khan'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Nushrat Bharucha is all praises for her "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" ('LSD') co-star Rajkummar Rao and says the latter's performance has reached superlative transformation.

"I am really small in terms of the body of work that I have done and the actor I am. I am far away from Rajkummar is. I think his performances reached superlative transformation from who he is to what he's on screen. He's amazing," Nushrat said.

"It's amazing how he can do it so differently and so convincingly, purely. I think these three things are what Rajkummar is and it's a delight to watch an actor in that sort of pure form," she added.

The two actors started their Bollywood journey together with 'LSD' in 2010.

Nushrat and Rajkummar will once again be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Turram Khan".

"It's an absolute delight to work with Rajkummar again. We both started our lives and journey with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. We got our mark of what and who we were as actors right there in the first film and then he had his journey and I had mine and after I think eight years we have come back on a film, where we are like 'Where were we all these years'... I think life has its on sort of journey and its something that you can't ... 'Want se pahele or zyada kabhi kisi ko nahi milta' is what I believe in. So, I think this was the right time for us to come together again... " Nushrat told IANS.

"Turram Khan" is a social comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta. "Turram Khan" reunites Mehta and Rajkummar. The film is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nushrat Bharucha Rajkummar Rao Turram Khan
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp