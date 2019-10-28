Shooting of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' wraps up

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam started the shoot of their rom-com, 'Ginny Weds Sunny' a month ago in which they play the titular characters. After a 45-day schedule in Ghaziabad, Noida and Karnal, shooting wrapped up on October 24.

“Shooting is complete except for a couple of songs, which will be filmed shortly,” informs debutant director Puneet Khanna, adding excitedly that they shot at real locations around Delhi.

“We were laughing throughout and that bonhomie translated beautifully on screen. They are both contrasting characters and that’s the crux of our story,” adds Puneet.

Puneet describes his directorial debut, which is produced by Vinod Bachchan, as a “slightly unique take on new-age romance” and believes that the audience will be able to relate to the story and the characters.

The film is targeting a March 2020 release.