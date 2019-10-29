Home Entertainment Hindi

Dulquer Salmaan 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh at Bachchan's Diwali bash, see pictures!

Dulquer posted a photograph in which he along with his wife Amaal Nizam Salmaan can be seen posing with Shah Rukh.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

2019-Bollywood-Diwali-Photos-Amitabh-Bachchan-party

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya had a starstruck moment with Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's big Diwali bash. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all praises for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Dulquer met Shah Rukh at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. After meeting the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor, he took to Instagram and wrote: "The aura. The presence. When he's (SRK) in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself."

And Dulquer did not stop here. He continued praising SRK with his hashtags. "..#oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #starstruck," he added.

Along with it, Dulquer posted a photograph in which he along with his wife Amaal Nizam Salmaan can be seen posing with Shah Rukh.

Apart from Dulquer and SRK, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many others who turned up at Bachchan's Diwali bash.

On the film front, Dulquer recently featured in Bollywood film "The Zoya Factor".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan Shah Rukh Khan Diwali Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Diwali party Amaal Nizam Salmaan
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp