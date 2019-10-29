Home Entertainment Hindi

'Islam not so weak': Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan for sporting tilak

The actor had picture featuring his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan where all three of them can be seen sporting tilaks.

Published: 29th October 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. (Photo | SRK Twitter)

Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. (Photo | SRK Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

"Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

The actor had on Sunday shared a monochromic picture featuring his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan where all three of them can be seen sporting tilaks.

In the accompanying note, the actor wished fans and followers "#HappyDiwali" and added, "May your lives be lit up and happy."

After the post, Shah Rukh was trolled.

This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh has been criticised for celebrating Hindu festivals.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was trolled for sharing pictures where he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Shabana Azmi islam Diwali
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp