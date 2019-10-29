Home Entertainment Hindi

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Divyanka Tripathi attends Cardiff Film Festival

Divyanka's appearance at Cardiff comes in the wake of TV actress Hina Khan making her debut at Cannes Film Festival.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Dahiya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Divyanka Tripathi at Cardiff Film Festival.

Vivek Dahiya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Divyanka Tripathi at Cardiff Film Festival.

By IANS

LONDON: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, popular among television fans as Ishi Ma in the soap "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", attended the Cardiff International Film Festival with husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

While Divyanka was on the jury, Vivek hosted the event. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the festival.

"Women from different parts of the world representing very different working styles discussing -- Women In Films," Divyanka captioned one of the images, in which she can be seen sitting in a panel discussion.

The actress also posted a picture with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is honoured for his contribution to the world of cinema at CIFF this year.

Divyanka's appearance at Cardiff comes in the wake of TV actress Hina Khan making her debut at Cannes Film Festival, widely considered a playground of A-list Bollywood stars.

Divyanka recently featured in the web show "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala" opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Divyanka Tripathi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Cardiff International Film Festival Vivek Dahiya
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp