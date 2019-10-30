Home Entertainment Hindi

Aahana Kumra starts shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz' in Uzbekistan

The romantic actioner stars Vidyut Jammwal as an Indian man named Sameer. Aahana’s character meets Sameer on his journey to find his missing wife.

Published: 30th October 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Aahana Kumra in Khiva, Uzbekistan where she is shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'

Aahana Kumra in Khiva, Uzbekistan where she is shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Aahana Kumra essays an Arab agent in her upcoming film Khuda Hafiz. The actor has started shooting for the film in Uzbekistan. The romantic actioner stars Vidyut Jammwal as an Indian man named Sameer. Aahana’s character meets Sameer on his journey to find his missing wife.

“I had to audition as the character demands a certain body language and accent,” says Aahana. “I’ll be seen doing a lot of action in the film. I have a pain in the neck from the rehearsals. We have an international stunt team training us every day. I had no idea action scenes were so difficult but after all this prep, I can say they are a lot of hard work.”

Khuda Hafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir. The team is presently shooting in Khiva and Tashkent.

“Khiva is one of the oldest cities of Uzbekistan and we’ve been shooting on the Silk Road. The locations are breathtaking, but filming is a challenge. We wrap up the schedule by mid-November and will resume shooting in India,” Aahana adds. 

