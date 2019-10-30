Home Entertainment Hindi

Preity Zinta and Vir Das to guest star in ABC sitcom 'Fresh Off The Boat'

To be filmed in November, the episode will serve as the basis of a potential spinoff, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Published: 30th October 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta and Vir Das.

Preity Zinta and Vir Das. (Photos | File)

By Express News Service

Preity Zinta and Vir Das will guest star in an upcoming episode of Fresh Off The Boat. Presently in its sixth season, the ABC sitcom traces the journey of a Taiwanese-American family in  Florida.

The episode featuring Preity and Vir will centre on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie (Hudson Yang). To be filmed in November, the episode will serve as the basis of a potential spinoff, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Rachna Fruchbom, who has written the episode, will serve as an executive producer on Magic Motor Inn. The spinoff, if green-lit, will be produced by 20th Century Fox.

Preity Zinta divides her time between India and LA. She made her Bollywood comeback with the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhit.

Vir Das has appeared in films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Mastizaade. He recently starred in the ABC series Whiskey Cavalier and headlined the Amazon Prime show, Destination Unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Das Preity Zinta Fresh Off The Boat
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp