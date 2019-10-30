Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo changed again

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo will be released on February 28, 2020. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo was initially expected to arrive this year, but was later pushed to April 24 next year.

The release date has once again been changed, to February 28 now. Set in Lucknow, the comedy drama presents a modern take on the eponymous puppet characters of the title. The makers released the first look of the film today, depicting Big B as an old man and Ayushmann as a simpleton in a shirt and pyjamas.

Shoojit has previously directed Amitabh in Piku and Ayushmann in Vicky Donor. This is the first time the two actors are collaborating.

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi (October, The Sky Is Pink). The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their banner Rising Suns Films. Shoojit is also working on Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh.