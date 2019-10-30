Home Entertainment Hindi

Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo changed again

The movie, which was scheduled to release on April 24 next year, has once again been changed to February 28 now.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo will be released on February 28, 2020. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo was initially expected to arrive this year, but was later pushed to April 24 next year.

The release date has once again been changed, to February 28 now. Set in Lucknow, the comedy drama presents a modern take on the eponymous puppet characters of the title. The makers released the first look of the film today, depicting Big B as an old man and Ayushmann as a simpleton in a shirt and pyjamas.

Shoojit has previously directed Amitabh in Piku and Ayushmann in Vicky Donor. This is the first time the two actors are collaborating.

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi (October, The Sky Is Pink). The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their banner Rising Suns Films. Shoojit is also working on Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Gulabo Sitabo Amitabh Bachchan Shoojit Sircar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp