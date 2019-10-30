Home Entertainment Hindi

Shreyas Talpade returns to direction with 'SarCar Ki Seva Mei'

Shreyas Talpade has announced his second directorial venture, a social comedy titled SarCar Ki Seva Mei.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade (Photo | Shreyas Talpade Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shreyas Talpade has announced his second directorial venture, a social comedy titled SarCar Ki Seva Mei. The actor, who appears in Hindi and Marathi films, had made his directorial debut in 2017 with Poster Boys.

SarCar Ki Seva Mei is set in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around a real-life issue. The cast includes Shreyas, Sudhir Pandey, Shraddha Jaiswal, Anil Charanjeet, Bijendra Kala, Chetna Pandey, and Nikhil Mehta. The film will go on floors in the first week of November, and the makers intend to wrap up the shoot in one schedule. 

“It’s a logistical challenge to shoot most of the film on the streets of small town India, but an honest story like this can’t be told in any other way,” says a source. “Shreyas is so charged about telling this story in its original setting that all the trouble we take will surely be worth it.” 

SarCar ki Seva Mei is jointly produced by Hariharan Iyer and Raj Bhattacharya. Shreyas was last seen in the crime comedy Setters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreyas Talpade SarCar Ki Seva Mei
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp