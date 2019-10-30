Home Entertainment Hindi

What are Farah Khan and Karishma Tanna doing in 'Bigg Boss' house?

Post Farah Khan's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Farah Khan and Karishma Tanna

L-R: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna will be pepping up the spirits at the Bigg Boss House this season. They are all set to enter the house.

Farah will play judge at the 'Bigg Boss Adalat', which is being set up to clear the misunderstandings that happened between contestants after a week full of fights, aggression and tears.

To clear the air amidst the contestants, various 'muddas' (issues) will be raised in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'. Farah will be seen trying to sort out the differences between housemates and will also focus on important issues.

The choreographer-filmmaker has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of the reality show "Bigg Boss", and that she follows every season thoroughly.

ALSO READ | Zareen Khan slams journalist Shefali Bagga for comments on Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh

After a session of heated argument, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Post Farah Khan's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna. The actress has a task planned for the contestants and will be seen judging them on the basis of their performances.

READ HERE | Felt pain in chest while missing son in 'Bigg Boss' house: Evicted contestant Dalljiet Kaur

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Hindi Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Farah Khan Karishma Tanna
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp