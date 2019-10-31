Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee to lead Anushman Jha’s directorial debut 

Actor Anshuman Jha is on pace to make his directorial debut with a black comedy.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:16 PM

Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha

Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha

By Express News Service

Actor Anshuman Jha is on pace to make his directorial debut with a black comedy. Titled 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', the film will star Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee as its leading pair. The screenplay is written by writer-director Bikas Mishra. The story is set "inside a house that involves two couples and a pizza delivery boy." The film is expected to go on floors in the UK in January. 

Confirming the news, Anshuman tells us, “This is a 5- character film and each part is integral to the story. And requires ACTORS. I am grateful to Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire, and  excited to collaborate with them on a script which excites us all in equal measure.’

Anushman is known for his appearances in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Yeh Hai Bakrapur. He will be seen in the upcoming Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, releasing on February 14, 2020.  He is also a part of Pankaj Dubey’s book adaptation of What A Loser.

