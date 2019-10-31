Home Entertainment Hindi

Preity Zinta hints cameo with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

On the occasion of Halloween, Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan, stirring chatter about a potential cameo in Dabangg 3.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta (L) and Salman Khan

Preity Zinta (L) and Salman Khan

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Halloween, Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan, stirring chatter about a potential cameo in Dabangg 3. In the pictures, Salman is dressed as Chulbul Pandey while Preity is attired as a female cop. “Anything can happen on Halloween... Here’s to having some fun and being a little crazy! Perks of showing up on the Dabangg 3 shoot,” Preity wrote on her social media.

Salman and Preity have earlier worked together on Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Jaan-E-Mann, and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Preity had also made a cameo appearance in Mr. and Mrs. Khanna, starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva. 
The action entertainer extends the saga of Chulbul Pandey as he clashes with an old nemesis named Balli, played by Kiccha Sudeep. The December 20 release also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Mahie Gill. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Preity Zinta Dabangg 3 Preity Zinta cameo Chulbul Pandey
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp