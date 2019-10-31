Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee titled Sanki? 

By Express News Service

Ending months of speculation, Shah Rukh Khan is set to announce his upcoming film on his birthday (November 2). It’s been buzzing for a while that SRK is teaming up with Bigil director Atlee for a masala entertainer.

The project, which marks Atlee’s Bollywood debut, has reportedly been titled Sanki. The project will be co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and go on floors in December, reports claim.

Earlier, during a press meet for Bigil, filmmaker Harish Shankar had confirmed the news about Atlee’s next with SRK.

“Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I’m waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I’m a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures,” Harish had said, while Atlee smiled and joined his hands in thanks. Shah Rukh Khan’s last appearance was in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. The actor was recently featured in a special episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest on Netflix.