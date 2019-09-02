Arijit's dance number for Hrithik is huge USP: 'War' director Siddharth Anand

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh has crooned a dance number "Ghungroo" picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor for "War", director Siddharth Anand says it is a "huge USP" for the upcoming movie.

"Arijit Singh is the biggest singing sensation of our country and we were clear from day one that we wanted him to sing our party anthem, 'Ghungroo'.

"Arijit singing a dance number for Hrithik is a huge USP for us and Arijit has done a phenomenal job," Anand said.

The song will see Hrithik and Vaani party their heart out as sparks fly between them. What makes the track extremely anticipated is because singer Shilpa Rao will be singing for Vaani.

"We also have Shilpa Rao singing for Vaani in the film. Shilpa swept all awards for Khuda Jaane ('Bachna Ae Haseeno') and since then she has sung in every film of mine. So, it was amazing collaborating with her again. 'Ghungroo' is the party anthem to watch out for."

In "War", Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.