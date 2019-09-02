Home Entertainment Hindi

Arijit's dance number for Hrithik is huge USP: 'War' director Siddharth Anand

Singer Arijit Singh has crooned a dance number 'Ghungroo', song will see Hrithik and Vaani party their heart out as sparks fly between them.

Published: 02nd September 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hrithik Roshan in 'War'

Hrithik Roshan in 'War' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh has crooned a dance number "Ghungroo" picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor for "War", director Siddharth Anand says it is a "huge USP" for the upcoming movie.

"Arijit Singh is the biggest singing sensation of our country and we were clear from day one that we wanted him to sing our party anthem, 'Ghungroo'.

"Arijit singing a dance number for Hrithik is a huge USP for us and Arijit has done a phenomenal job," Anand said.

The song will see Hrithik and Vaani party their heart out as sparks fly between them. What makes the track extremely anticipated is because singer Shilpa Rao will be singing for Vaani.

"We also have Shilpa Rao singing for Vaani in the film. Shilpa swept all awards for Khuda Jaane ('Bachna Ae Haseeno') and since then she has sung in every film of mine. So, it was amazing collaborating with her again. 'Ghungroo' is the party anthem to watch out for."

In "War", Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arijit Singh Hrithik Roshan War Vaani Kapoor Siddharth Anand
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp