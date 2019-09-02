Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh | ( Photo | Instagram )

By IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh released rapper Kaam Bhaari's festive Marathi song "Ganpati aala re" in Mumbai on Monday.

"The celebration in the message of this song is supported by the musical elements that form the track. Kaam Bhaari's lyrics and the upbeat music beautifully encompasses our excitement as we welcome Ganpati Bappa and the downpour of rain that promises to wash away all our sorrows and misgivings, leaving only a ray of hope and positivity in all our hearts," Ranveer said.

Ranveer added that the in the video "Kaam Bhaari walks through a forest and prays to the beautiful clay idol, nestled in the lush greens within his city, with the simple aim to preserve our environment and lovingly nurture all our fellow beings, celebrating each form of life: human, animal and Mother nature".

Kaam Bhaari, known for his thought-provoking lyrics, is supported in his hopeful message by the visuals of the song, which was released by filmmaker Navzar Eranee's music label, IncInk Records.

On the Bollywood front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's "'83", a film on India's 1983 World Cup win in cricket.

 

