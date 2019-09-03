Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh shows up at Emirates Stadium to support favourite team Arsenal

Ranveer Singh is renowned for being an Arsenal fan and has shared many posts on social media in the past showcasing his love for the club.

'Pitchside at the magnificent Emirates Stadium' posted Ranveer Singh on Instagram. ( Photo from Ranveer Singh Instagram )

NEW DELHI: The North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur may have ended in a draw, however, the Gunners had a special fan in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting for them at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's official Twitter handle posted a video of Ranveer and captioned it as "@RanveerOfficial is in the house #ARSTOT".

Ranveer also shared a picture on Twitter.

The actor who is renowned for being an Arsenal fan has shared many posts on social media in the past showcasing his love for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spurs came out to the park with an aggressive mindset and they kept on making attacking moves from the very start, and it finally paid dividend for them as Christian Eriksen scored the goal for the team in the 10th minute.

Spurs were handed a penalty in the 38th minute of the match as Arsenal's Granit Xhaka brought down Spurs' Son Heung-min. Harry Kane stepped up to take the penalty and he did not disappoint as he scored, giving the team a 2-0 lead.

However, Arsenal pegged one goal back as Alexandre Lacazette netted the ball into the goalpost to bring the scoreline to 2-1.

At halfway mark, Tottenham was leading with 2-1. Arsenal started to press ahead in the second half but Spurs' goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was up to the task and he did not allow the Gunners to get the equaliser.

However, the Gunners got the equaliser in the 71st minute as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registered a goal bringing the scoreline to 2-2.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos seemed to have registered a goal, but his effort was ruled out in the 79th minute as he was clearly offside.

The match became intense during the later stages as Sokratis and Harry Winks clashed on the touchline. Sokratis was given a yellow card by the match official.No more goals were scored and both teams had to settle with a draw.

Arsenal is placed at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings whereas Spurs is positioned at the ninth place.

Tottenham will next face Crystal Palace on September 14 whereas Arsenal will take on Watford FC on September 15. 

