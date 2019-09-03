Veteran actor Sarika to produce Ira Khan’s play

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Sarika will back a play by Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan. While Sarika’s production house has already started working on a Hindi play, it is also coming on board Ira’s directorial debut with the English play, Euripides’ Medea.

“We were already in producer mode as we were working on a Hindi play. It was then that Ira called me and said she wanted me to act in her play. I didn’t want to act so instead I offered to produce it. Ira is like my own baby, so I was more than happy to be a part of it. Also, I was impressed by her vision for the play and was confident about her as a director,” says Sarika.

"There were no exciting scripts and roles being offered and instead of complaining and waiting for a good script, something we actors usually end up doing, I thought of taking a break and doing something I had not done before. That new space was theatre, which I have always loved but only as an audience. Unlike films, in theatre I was the outsider and today, after two and a half years, I am part of the theatre family in a small way and so happy," she adds. The Club 60-actor moved away from acting in 2016.