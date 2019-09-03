Home Entertainment Hindi

'We are spoiling their innocence': Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj on kids reality shows

Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj has criticised the treatment of children on music-based reality shows.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj

Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj

By Express News Service

Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj has criticised the treatment of children on music-based reality shows. In a string of tweets, Rekha complained about the competitive/vote-based approach to nurturing talent.

“I am not able to understand why there is so much drama in Music reality shows,” Rekha wrote, “What disappoints me and saddens me is that rather than guiding these kids to treat music as Ibaadat/Prayer we are teaching them to compete /ask for votes/ learn to look glamorous ... in the name of Guru Shishya Parampara we are using their age and spoiling their innocence.” 

She ended by reiterating that nobody is concerned about the future of these kids, and urged children to focus on their craft instead of being used as a commodity. Earlier this year, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued an advisory to TV channels to desist from showing children in a ‘vulgar, indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner’ on dance reality shows. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rekha Bhardwaj Singing reality show
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp