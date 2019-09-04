Home Entertainment Hindi

Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor​ unveil Sridevi's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

The figure shows the actress donning a golden dress with matching accessories reminding of her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from 'Mr. India'.

Published: 04th September 2019

Producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi kapoor unveil late actress Sridevi's wax statue

Producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi kapoor unveil late actress Sridevi's wax statue (Photo | Twitter/ @LMKMovieManiac)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news alongside two pictures from the event.

The first picture shows the legendary actor immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from 'Mr. India'. The figure shows her donning a golden dress with matching accessories. In the second picture, Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor are seen posing with the wax statue of Sridevi.

Madame Tussauds decided to announce the addition of Srivedi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13. Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

