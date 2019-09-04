Home Entertainment Hindi

Shiv Sena's Ramesh Solanki files police complaint accusing Netflix of 'defaming' Hindus and India

Solanki has cited examples of shows like 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to 'paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.'

Published: 04th September 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sacred Games, Chittaranjan Tripathy

A still from 'Sacred Games'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, has filed a police complaint against Netflix alleging that the US-based online streaming service is "defaming Hindus and India" through shows hosted on its platform.

In his complaint given at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, Solanki has cited examples of series like 'Sacred Games', 'Leila' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."

"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," Solanki has stated in his complaint.

"I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," he added.

Solanki has urged police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments." A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

TAGS
Ramesh Solanki Netflix Shiv Sena IT Cell Netflix police complaint Netflix Hindu defamation Sacred Games Hasan Minhaj Leila
India Matters
Comments

Videos
