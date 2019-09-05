Home Entertainment Hindi

Debutant Lakshya joins 'Dostana 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana was a 2008 comedy starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Published: 05th September 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Lakshya.

Actor Lakshya.

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is set to launch debutant Lakshya in Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the sequel also features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. 

Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, has a four-film contract with Dharma which including films and digital projects. As per the makers, the debutant went through a rigorous selection process of auditions and photoshoots before being selected for the part.

Welcoming Lakshya on board, Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana was a 2008 comedy starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The film revolved around two straight men pretending to be gay to share an apartment with a girl.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dostana FDostana 2 karan johar Lakshya Janhvi Kapoor Kartik Aaryan
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp