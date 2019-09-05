Debutant Lakshya joins 'Dostana 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is set to launch debutant Lakshya in Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the sequel also features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, has a four-film contract with Dharma which including films and digital projects. As per the makers, the debutant went through a rigorous selection process of auditions and photoshoots before being selected for the part.

Welcoming Lakshya on board, Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings... pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana was a 2008 comedy starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The film revolved around two straight men pretending to be gay to share an apartment with a girl.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)