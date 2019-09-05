Horror gets a grand stage

Home Entertainment Hindi

On upcoming play, Ovee, 'a Hindi horror suspense thriller play with special effects'.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
After wowing the audiences in Gujarat and Mumbai with its spell-binding performances, Ovee is coming to Delhi.

Claiming to be ‘the first Hindi horror suspense thriller play with special effects’, Ovee is the story of a teenage orphan girl (Diksha Agnihotri), and her experiences of paranormal activities at an orphanage.

Sadhana (Sayantani Ghosh) is the manager of the orphanage, who with the help of her college friend and practising psychiatrist, Nikhil (Rohit Roy), finds ways to deal with these situations. 

“Ovee is the first live Hindi horror play that breaks existing benchmarks with hi-tech special effects, lighting and a specially-composed soundtrack that heightens viewing experience,” says director Aniket Kishore Patil.

“You will be able to watch a person disappear and things levitate in the air! All this has never been seen before in live theatre.

"It will keep your adrenalin pumping with the fear of the unknown – a fear that you will enjoy. I am sure Delhi audiences will love it. And there is a strong message too...” he adds, refusing to divulge any further, lest he discloses the suspense. 

Significantly, the play is the outcome of Patil’s quest to do something different. He thought of attempting this under-explored genre but didn’t want to do run-of-the-mill horror with skeletons.

So, he embarked upon learning magic and then created a story. “Then we made a team for creating special effects and the result is for everyone to see,” he says.

Both Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy are quite excited about the play which has pulled them out of their comfort zones.

“I am venturing into theatre for the first time. It is a prestigious medium for an actor and I am no different,” says Ghosh, adding the play has an amazing plot. “To present supernatural activities in stage play is an immense task and very challenging. I had been looking forward to such a challenge,” she says.

“Theatre is a difficult medium as there are no retakes and little scope of improvisation,” says Roy, who plays three different characters in Ovee.

"Roy is not new to theatre; his last stint Unfaithfully Yours with Mona Singh, was much appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

“But this [horror] is a different genre altogether. When the script was read out to me, I was completely floored. The narrative is so exciting and will keep you glued to your seats. And this is the first time that such a genre is being attempted,” says Roy.

“But it has been a challenge. The entire crew, including younger actors, are so charged that you have to be on your feet all the time,” he adds. 

September 7 and 8, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House
 

