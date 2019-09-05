WATCH | Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Touted as the year's biggest party track, 'Ghungroo' becomes the first-ever song to have been shot on the Amalfi Coast which considered as the most expensive destinations in the world.

The upcoming feature's first track is a total party number to make the beach parties even more exciting and lively.

Shot in some really exquisite locations, the song exudes holiday vibes with Hrithik flaunting his super excellent moves.

Vaani can be seen matching Hrithik's dance skills, and the duo's romance is another thing to watch out for in the forthcoming action-packed flick.

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar duo while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Talking about the lead's chemistry in the film, director Siddharth Anand said, "Hrithik and Vaani's pairing brings a lot of freshness on screen. They are good looking actors, have steamy chemistry in War and are brilliant dancers."

"Everything about War is about the scale and in Ghungroo, we will show audiences the most good-looking beach day party that they have ever seen," he added.

'War' is a high-octane action entertainer starring two big action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff who are pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2, this year.