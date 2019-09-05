WATCH | 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' trailer: Newbies Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba spread the magic of love

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba are all set to take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride in their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.'

The trailer of the film released today begins with Karan standing atop a mountain in a picturesque location as a voice in the background says, "If in this trip you die or break your leg due to an accident, I will not be responsible."

Sahher is on a weeklong adventurous trip where she is guided by Karan. During the trip, Sahher is seen doing rappelling and river crossing in cold water besides other activities.

The trailer shows the pair indulging in cute tiffs. While Sahher thinks Karan is unprofessional, Karan feels Sahher who has big ego will be a changed person at the end of the trip.

As the trip comes to an end, the pair seems to develop feelings for each other. The next scene shows Karan opening up about his feeling to Sahher.

The trailer takes a tragic turn with Karan is shown fighting and being taken away by cops in a car.

The film marks, which marks the third directorial of Karan's father Sunny Deol after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again', is set to release on September 20.

Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

The film also features Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna, and Akash Dhar.

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from his 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'.