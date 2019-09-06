Home Entertainment Hindi

A maestro's musical journey

Time is ripe to honour the stalwart, Pandit Vidyadhar N Vyas, 75, a living legend of the Gwalior gharana, given his sonorous compositions.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Vidyadhar N Vyas

Pandit Vidyadhar N Vyas

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

He is a reservoir of knowledge. Much of this sharing comes in the form of theoretical and particle underpinnings of music.

Time is ripe to honour the stalwart, Pandit Vidyadhar N Vyas, 75, a living legend of the Gwalior gharana, given his sonorous compositions.

And through a commemorative event, Amrit Mahotsav, he will showcase his Hindustani vocal virtuosity.  

What you hear him sing is just the tip of the iceberg, he believes and says that to comprehend music, you must investigate what lies in its depths.

“You must understand where a musical genre sprouted, under what circumstances it was incubated, and how it thrived,” says Vyas, who committed himself to these contemplations fairly early on in life.

Having said that, music was never a matter of compulsion for him. It was a choice he made after significant calculation.

His father, the celebrated Pandit Narayanrao Vyas, wanted his son to follow his footsteps but never forced him to.

Vyas, on the other hand, respected his father greatly but didn’t show a keen interest in learning music until his grades in BA didn’t live up to expectations.

“I was a good student all my life and the examination result left my teachers, parents and myself utter shocked. In those days, there was no provision for re-evaluation so I reconciled to fate,” he says.

“At that time, I even got an opportunity to study at the University of Cambridge on account of my past good grades and accomplishments, but I was asked to take a six-month bridge course to bring me up to the mark.

"But I never joined the institution because I wanted to get in from the front door, like all other students, not the back alley,” he adds.

So he announced to his father that he would study music. But his father, not convinced that he’d stick to his decision, made him take oath on the Tanpura that he would never leave the path of musical learning.

Vyas kept that promise. “I would have been studying economics and not music had destiny not redirected my path. In retrospect, what happened with my BA degree was a good thing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pandit Vidyadhar N Vyas
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp