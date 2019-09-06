Home Entertainment Hindi

#BanNetflix trending after Shiv Sena man says 'Leila', 'Ghoul', 'Sacred Games' are 'defaming' Hindus

Ramesh Solanki claimed that the American streaming giant has 'been trying to paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.'

Published: 06th September 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: Netflix India shows Leila, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

L-R: Netflix India shows Leila, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A section of social media users in India have got together to start the #BanNetflix trend in the virtual world, blaming the streaming giant for painting a deceitful image of India through their shows and movies.

It all started when Ramesh N. Solanki, who identifies himself as a social worker, Hindu activist and member of the Shiv Sena IT cell, filed a complaint at Mumbai's LT Marg Police Station.

In the complaint, he claimed that the American streaming giant has "been trying to paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally". He urged the police to "take necessary legal action" against the streaming platform.

"Almost, every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," read the complaint.

He cited examples of shows such as "Sacred Games", "Leila", "Ghoul" and Hasan Minhaj for his show "Patriot Act". When it comes to "Sacred Games", "Leila" and "Ghoul", the shows had a strong theme of religion at the core of the narrative.

Minhaj often picks up ongoing issues in India to talk about on "Patriot Act".

The hastag #BanNetflix became the buzzword on Twitter all through Friday.

"We #Hindus are united for #BanNetFlixInindia," one user posted, while another said: "Netflix is all about Anti-Hindu content. According to them Hindus are responsible for each problem in this world...What a joke #Netflix has become."

"The agenda is to demean the Guru-Shishya parampara with overtly sexual gestures," said one user, referring to suggestive gay scenes featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde and Guruji in the second season of "Sacred Games".

"Sanatan Dharm is soft target for western countries," one said, and another pointed: "#BanNetflix in India for wrong representation of my religion."

Earlier this year, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikh community's religious symbol 'kada' in the second season of his web series "Sacred Games 2".

It was over a scene from the show where actor Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh is seen throwing away his kada into the sea.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Netflix Netflix India Netflix India ban Ban Netflix
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp