Kabir Bedi makes digital debut with Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi makes his digital debut in MX Player’s Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2.

He will be seen playing a crucial character named Danish, the owner of the ad agency MTMC.

Talking about his character, Kabir says, “I initially came to Bombay to become a filmmaker, and I worked in advertising for five years.

"The story for this web series brought back many memories. I play the owner of the ad agency whose way of dealing with crisis is compelling. For me, it’s been a wonderful guest appearance in the digital space.”

The 12-episode series is directed by N. Padmakumar and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli and Satyadeep Mishra and orhers.

The new season also sees the addition of Neil Bhoopalam. Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2 streams on MXPlayer on September 6, 2019.