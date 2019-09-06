Satyajeet Dubey to lead sci-fi series Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

By Express News Service

Actor Satyajeet Dubey will lead a sci-fi finite series backed by Star called Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. The show is written and directed by David Polycarp and produced by Fuzzy Duck.

The cast includes Nitesh Pandey, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dhabade and others.

The series will blend science-fiction elements with mythology and comic book tropes, travelling back in time as far as the Mahabharata.

Excited about the project, Satyajeet shares, “My character is a real person from today’s time but the story has a futuristic, mystical quality. Real people have reference points in this fantasy which is hard to crack and requires devotion, commitment and learning.

I want to try my best to understand the background of this part; it’s so damn complex that I am waiting to embark on this adventure. It is a fantastic script.” Satyajeet will be seen in the upcoming political drama Prassthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal. The film is scheduled to release on September 20.