Ajay Devgn wraps first schedule of Maidaan

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first schedule of Maidaan in Mumbai. The football-themed film is directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who led India into the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and is credited for ushering the golden era of Indian football.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as Abdul Rahim’s wife and Gajraj Rao in a pivotal role. The second schedule of the film is set to begin this month.

Maidaan is co-written by Amit Sharma, Saiwayn Quadras and Ritesh Shah. Speaking about the film, Amit had earlier told us, “I approach a story without any prejudice. I intend to do the same with this script, and more so because it is based on a great man’s life. I will try to give the story a treatment that justifies it and choose a certain grammar that will help in its narrative.”

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films are Bhuj: The Pride of India and Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has a guest appearance in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, and is rumoured to play the antagonist in Thala 60.