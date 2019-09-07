'My best gig is yet to come', says comedy king Zakir Khan ahead of Vijayawada show

Ritika arun vaishali By

The ‘Sakht Launda’ of the comedy world walks us through his roller coaster of a journey in this exclusive chat with TNIE ahead of his maiden visit to Vijayawada.

How did it begin? What was the motivation behind leaving a mainstream job and stepping into the comic world?

Motivation comes when you want to tell your story to many people. It comes when you want to reach out to more people and when you believe that you can achieve more than what you are getting from your job. When I moved to Delhi, apart from looking for a job, I was in constant search of something else as well. I was thinking what more I can do as a hobby. Hobby is something, that I feel, maintains a balance in your life. For instance, if your job is not going well, your hobby keeps you happy regardless of how bad your professional life is and if you are good at something, excel in it at a level that can help you earn your livelihood. This is exactly what happened to me in terms of comedy. I started it as a hobby and eventually told myself that I should earn from it of much of my salary for six months, and when that was achieved, I set another goal: earn half of my annual package in a month through comedy, then I would quit my job. And within three months, when that was achieved, I quit my job. For this, I had to wait for almost four years.

Considering your family background, why did you choose comedy over music?

I think it is very difficult to be a musician. Comedy is very stressful, but it is not that difficult. It’s very tough to be a musician. Regardless of whether you have a show or not, you have to practice eight hours a day, sitting alone and that also without speaking to anybody (laughs). I thought for a person, who wanted to share his experiences and talk to the maximum number of people, it was too much.

You play sitar. What do you enjoy more, comedy or sitar?

I enjoy the stage. I just enjoy performing on stage. Once, while having a conversation with my grandfather, I asked him about his favourite city and he said, “An artist is a nomad. The stage is the only home that an artist can have.” This is what stayed with me always. But, yes, I have a soft corner for comedy.

What are your views on stand-up comedy in India? How has it changed over time?

I have seen it grow from an activity, which only a group of comedians used to do, to having a real audience making a plan and coming to watch a comedy gig and one-two hour shows. This transition happened in the last 10 years. I feel proud that I have been a part of this transition phase. We are not surprised if any of our viewers says that the industry has evolved and it has matured. For us, its like telling a mother that her child has grown up. Outsiders feel that comedy has evolved, but for us, we knew that this was about to happen. But, yes, I agree that we as individuals and as an industry have definitely grown a lot.

What is your take on artists who ‘cross the line’ and ‘misuse’ art?

I believe that politics is equal to art. Anything that is allowed in politics should be allowed in art too. Nobody says anything when a politician crosses the line. Unfortunately, this ‘being in limits’ business is only applicable to artists and women in the country. We want to have the same liberty which the politicians enjoy.

Did you ever feel that giving up your job was a mistake? If yes, when and why?

Honestly, the worst phase of my journey in comedy was better than the job I had (laughs out loud). I was doing 10 times better than my earlier job. Either my job was that bad or comedy was too good. So I never regretted my decision. I don’t know if everyone can afford this risk, but still I had given it a shot and was luckily successful.

From being sent back within 90 seconds from stage to getting five minutes standing ovation, how has your family’s support and opinion changed?

The moment they saw that I am earning equal to, in fact more than, my annual package, their views changed. It’s not that I didn’t have their support, but, yes there was a lot of hesitation. When you start something, it takes time to be digested by people around you. When you start, you try to do something that you think should work rather than believing in your own thing. I was working everyday with the same enthusiasm. It feels like a journey now when my parents actually talk to me about past incidents.

Which of your acts do you enjoy performing the most?

I would like to quote Zaved sahaab (sir) where he had said “my best song is yet to come”; similarly, I would say, my best gig is yet to come.

Do you think it is just a wave of comedy, which will fade in a few years?

Comedy is an art form and art never fades away. We have crossed the sad phase of the industry and now are in the blooming phase which is evergreen as no one can stop laughing. Comedy is here to stay.

How do you keep up the comedy factor in your scripts as more and more people are now getting into this art?

I cannot stop anybody from growing and so the only thing I can do is, I keep getting better and keep up my craft on the higher scale. Also, I keep in mind that this is my profession to earn my bread and butter and also this will be the only thing from where I can earn. This thought helps me think up creative ways to write scripts which are in tune with the contemporary world.

What suggestions would you like to give on having a full-time career in stand-up comedy?

It is not fun. Anybody who thinks art is fun should not pursue it. For instance, consider cricket. For people, it is a fun game. But just think of the players who have to stay on the field for eight hours at a stretch. It’s not fun, physically its draining. All artists should know this and take it very seriously and understand that its a bread-earning occupation. Consider it as a job so that seriousness is maintained. It is easy to pursue an art when you do not seek fame. I do not know how much today’s kids are enjoying it as they already know what will sell. We performed at a time where everything we did was an experiment. Some things worked, some things didn’t and so we enjoyed it a lot. I suggest they think out-of-box. Also know that success is a feeling, a journey itself and not the destination. Have to work everyday. I never think about my failures and also not get excited with my success. I say thank you when the shows are awesome and do the same when they don’t work.

What have you been working on recently? What can people expect from you in the coming days?

When I did my first show Haqqse Single, it was for the fans. Then I did Kaksh Gyarvi, which was not for my fans. So now, the next couple of things that I will be doing will be for myself. People are going to see something that I like to tell and not what they want to hear.

What made you choose Vijayawada?

I was looking forward to get a slot to perform in a city which is evolving and thought Vijayawada would be a great place. The city has so much of historical context and cultural background that I wanted to visit the place and understand what kind of people are there at a place I would otherwise have never visited. So I think it will be fun for me to see how people here will react.