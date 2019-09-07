Vicky Kaushal wraps up Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal has wrapped up his upcoming horror film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The first in a planned franchise, the film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Bhumi Pednekar plays the female lead opposite Vicky. The film’s shoot began earlier this year Gujarat’s Alang, the largest ship breaking yard in Asia.

“Rolled our last shot for Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is co-produced by Shashank Khaitan and Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled to release on November 15,

Vicky Kaushal recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky’s upcoming films are Takht, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and a superhero fantasy film based on the mythological character Ashwathama. He is also set to reunite with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a biopic on Sam Manekshaw.