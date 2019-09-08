Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood's Tulsi Kumar is singing up a storm

Bollywood playback singer Tulsi Kumar believes 'the trend of remakes is here to stay' and how it has introduced old tracks to the new generation.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar (Photo | @tulsikumar15, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Tulsi Kumar, who recently lent her voice to ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has become the talk of the town with her latest number ‘O Saki Saki’ in Batla House which was recreated by music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Featuring Nora Fatehi and co-sung by Neha Kakkar, the song was in a completely different zone and genre for the singer. “‘O Saki Saki’ was a very high full-on energy number. It was a huge challenge for me because it required a completely different tone, mood and texture. It needed a very sensuous and power-packed singing.

It was a totally different side of me that I had to portray through my singing. I did work very hard in the studio to change my tone for this song. I have sung it full-throated, also it’s in the lower key so people get to hear a different tone and timber of me. I had to match up my energy, vibe and expression as per the song which was quite difficult,” says Tulsi, who has also sung in films such as Airlift, Wajah Tum Ho and most recently in Saaho. 

On being asked if doing justice to the original song is a strenuous job, the 33-year-old promptly says, “When you are a part of a remake you have to be fully-prepared that there will be comparisons and disagreements because everyone is so attached to the original version.

But you also have to give a totally new side if you’re being a part of any such project.

You just don’t blindly follow what has been done in the previous song because anyway that was an iconic track and that’s why it’s being recreated.” She goes on to add that, “The idea is to do something different but at the same time retain the ‘hook part’ of the song which everybody remembers.

Also, I think you have to add on lyrically and musically [to the song]. Some novel factor has to be there for the number to be re-accepted. That’s a double challenge for the musician to bring in new lyrics, new melody and attach it to the existing iconic tune.

It is really a huge challenge for everyone involved in the entire process of remaking the song.”   

Recreating old songs has been a much-debated issue in the Indian music industry, but Tulsi feels “there’s no harm in it if they’re done nicely and if they’re handled with full care.” Stating that a lot of songs are being revamped these days, she says, “Because it’s a known fact that only an iconic song gets a recreation as it has a recall value. People love it so much that there’s an element of nostalgia.

There’s always a possibility that they must have not heard that track, especially the very young generation that exists today. So with this trend, they also get an opportunity to hear a completely revamped version of it, and then they can go back and listen in to the original version as well.

I don’t think there’s any harm in the remaking as long as the ‘vibe’ and ‘soul’ of that particular song do not change or are not tampered with in an incorrect manner.” Tulsi emphasises that in case of a remake, the entire process must be executed with precision. “I think this trend of ‘remake’ is here to stay, people are hearing these recreations, so they’re being made in such huge numbers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tulsi Kumar Kabir Singh singer
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp