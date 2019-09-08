INTERVIEW | ‘I don’t have unrealistic goals’ says 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor Nushrat Bharucha

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

She breezed in with films such as Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Akaash Vani and established herself as a force to reckon with in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrat Bharucha might be best known for comic capers but says that she never thought of the genres when she took up these films. “For me, it was the content and stories that were important.

Most of my films have given me a chance to explore romance, comedy, drama and other such emotions. I look at a wholesome story and enjoy it. I just do my job and leave the rest to the audience. So far, I have done my best. I don’t think and plan my career,” says Nushrat.

The actor says she has been fortunate enough to get good roles, “Luck has really worked for me. I always believed that you don’t get more than what you are destined for. I am a simple person and don’t have unrealistic goals. I don’t have much load and don’t stress about things outside my control. There are some bad and good days but you have to carve your own path. Cumulatively, I have taken the path to come here. I am thankful to life.”

But being an industry outsider, how does she handle her weaknesses and her struggles?

“I know my mental strengths. People will either accept you or reject you. You have to understand that you were not right for the role. Take it at face value and be practical. That’s how I deal with it,” she answers.

The 34-year-old will soon be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, where she has been paired with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. “I just loved the concept of the film where the boy tries to woo the girl in a girl’s voice. Even girls don’t talk so sweetly but he speaks so well that you just can’t wait to listen to him,” she says amusingly.

On working with Ayushmann, she adds, “He’s so natural and fluid. Working with an actor like him was a refreshing experience. He is so normal on the sets and plays pranks. I would sit and watch the monitor to see how he performs his scene. He is so comfortable in front of the camera. It was a learning experience for me. Every actor has a different thought process you get to learn a lot from them.”

Commenting on her personal life and search for a ‘dream boy’, Nushrat says, “My love life has taken a back seat, there is no dream boy as such. When it comes to films, Ranbir Kapoor has always been my dream boy. I have watched all his films. I love his performances. Be it Rockstar or Barfii—he’s so energetic. I was awestruck when I met him for the first time. He also came to my birthday party last year. But he was there for a short time.”

While Nushrat is not busy shooting, she watches films and web shows. “I love watching Netflix. I have really enjoyed series such as Sacred Games, Ghoul and Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur. But unfortunately, I have not been offered any web series as yet,” says the actor.

After Dream Girl, Nushrat will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan which also stars Rajkummar Rao. “We finished shooting for the film recently. Then, I am doing Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal which is being directed by Nikhil Bhat. Both of these are exciting roles. I have also done an item number recently,” reveals the actor.

