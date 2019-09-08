Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' to release in Japan in October

Ranveer said the film's release in Japan is a proud moment for everyone who worked on 'Gully Boy'.

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's critically-acclaimed movie, "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to release in Japan in October. Ranveer is thrilled that the audience in Japan would now get to see the story of the rap revolution in India.

"I am very happy, very proud that 'Gully Boy' is releasing in Japan. I have never been to Japan but only learnt, heard and seen the most wonderful things about the land of the rising sun. I hope to come there someday," the actor said in a statement.

Ranveer said the film's release in Japan is a proud moment for everyone who worked on 'Gully Boy'. "Our film has travelled to the vast nation of Japan and we hope that you all see it and you all like it," he added.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, featured Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

