Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar turns 52: Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn to Sonakshi Sinha wish the actor

Akshay who began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor with 1991 with 'Saugandh' has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades.

Published: 09th September 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay_Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar. (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.

Reminiscing about the old fun time, Ajay Devgn who had worked with Akshay in films like 'Khakee,' and 'Suhaag' among others, wished the actor lot of happiness on his birthday, sharing two pictures.

"Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday," Ajay tweeted.

Another co-actor who has worked with Akshay in films 'Welcome,' and 'Tashan' besides other movies, wished the actor 'good health, happiness, and more and more success.'

WATCH teaser: Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020

"Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success!" Anil Kapoor tweeted.

John Abraham too wished his 'brother from another mother' alongside a picture.

'Garam Masal,' 'Desi Boyz,' 'Housefull 2,' and 'Dishoom' are some of the movies that John and Akshay have worked together on.

"Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar," John tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan who is in awe of Akshay wished the actor and shared a picture that shows him, Akshay and Rohit Shetty.

"I am always in awe of you just like the whole country. Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir," Kartik tweeted.

Impressed by the way Akshay look at life and make most of it, Kriti Sanon who had worked with him in 'Housefull 2' wished the actor on Twitter alongside a picture of her with the actor.

"Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive!' she tweeted.

Huma Qureshi who was seen with Akshay in 'Jolly LLB 2' called the actor the funniest co-star and wished him 'more joy and more success.'

She also shared a small video that shows the actor dancing to one of his film's song as a sea of people cheer him. Huma can be seen supporting the actor during the gig.

Sonakshi Sinha who was most recently seen with Akshay in 'Mission Mangal' wished the actor alongside a picture.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended their warm wishes to Akshay.

Akshay who began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor with 1991 with 'Saugandh' has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades.

Not only he made a mark in the industry but is also praised for his healthy lifestyle and regular workout.

Akshay's whose action sequences send fans into a frenzy has obtained a black belt in Taekwondo and no wonders even the most difficult stunt performed by him looks effortless.

Recently, the actor has given done movies on the social subject including 'PadMan,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

The actor also secured the fourth rank on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list with a total earning amounting to USD 65 million.

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and the two are parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.

He is currently basking in the success of 'Mission Mangal', which is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film was based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Happy birthday Akshay Kumar Khiladi Akshay
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp