Akshay Kumar turns 52: Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn to Sonakshi Sinha wish the actor

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.

Reminiscing about the old fun time, Ajay Devgn who had worked with Akshay in films like 'Khakee,' and 'Suhaag' among others, wished the actor lot of happiness on his birthday, sharing two pictures.

"Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday," Ajay tweeted.

Another co-actor who has worked with Akshay in films 'Welcome,' and 'Tashan' besides other movies, wished the actor 'good health, happiness, and more and more success.'

"Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success!" Anil Kapoor tweeted.

John Abraham too wished his 'brother from another mother' alongside a picture.

'Garam Masal,' 'Desi Boyz,' 'Housefull 2,' and 'Dishoom' are some of the movies that John and Akshay have worked together on.

"Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar," John tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan who is in awe of Akshay wished the actor and shared a picture that shows him, Akshay and Rohit Shetty.

"I am always in awe of you just like the whole country. Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir," Kartik tweeted.

Impressed by the way Akshay look at life and make most of it, Kriti Sanon who had worked with him in 'Housefull 2' wished the actor on Twitter alongside a picture of her with the actor.

"Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive!' she tweeted.

Huma Qureshi who was seen with Akshay in 'Jolly LLB 2' called the actor the funniest co-star and wished him 'more joy and more success.'

She also shared a small video that shows the actor dancing to one of his film's song as a sea of people cheer him. Huma can be seen supporting the actor during the gig.

Sonakshi Sinha who was most recently seen with Akshay in 'Mission Mangal' wished the actor alongside a picture.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended their warm wishes to Akshay.

Akshay who began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor with 1991 with 'Saugandh' has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades.

Not only he made a mark in the industry but is also praised for his healthy lifestyle and regular workout.

Akshay's whose action sequences send fans into a frenzy has obtained a black belt in Taekwondo and no wonders even the most difficult stunt performed by him looks effortless.

Recently, the actor has given done movies on the social subject including 'PadMan,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

The actor also secured the fourth rank on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list with a total earning amounting to USD 65 million.

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and the two are parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.

He is currently basking in the success of 'Mission Mangal', which is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film was based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.