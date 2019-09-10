Salman’s Wanted sequel with Prabhudheva to be out on Eid 2020?

By Express News Service

Salman Khan

Last month, Salman Khan announced that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah, will not be releasing on Eid 2020. The actor, however, retained his preferred slot for another film.

Since then, there’s been ample speculation about what Salman is looking to do next. While Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 seemed like an obvious choice, the director has clarified that the film is still in scripting stages and won’t go on floors anytime soon.

Now, we hear that Wanted 2 — a sequel to Salman’s 2009 blockbuster — is being readied for Eid next year.

As per reports, the film will be directed by Prabhudheva, and go on floors around December-January. Prabhudheva had directed the first instalment in the franchise and is presently directing Salman on Dabangg 3.

The Wanted sequel will reportedly have a fresh title but extend on the previous film’s undercover cop premise. An official announcement is yet to be made about the project. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20.