The Sky Is Pink, first look out

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is out. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The inspirational drama is based on the life of an author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

She was six months old when she underwent a bone marrow transplant and developed pulmonary fibrosis. Chaudhary passed away at age 18 in 2015.

Her book, My Little Epiphanies, was published posthumously. Aisha is played in the film by Zaira Wasim. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play her parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary.

The Sky Is Pink had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 3. The film is produced RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films and is set for release on October 11.

Chopra will next be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Akhtar has started shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s boxing drama Toofan. In June this year, Zaira Wasim announced she is quitting her film career due to personal and religious reasons.