Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to hit screens on 13 March 2020

The makers of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity.

Published: 10th September 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and others at the mahurat of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' went on floors today.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He also revealed the new release date of the film, alongside a picture of the movie's clapperboard with a colourful and vibrant Ganesha idol in the backdrop.

The film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

The upcoming film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The two had earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the 2018 hit movie 'Badhaai Ho'. The duo, who played the role of the actor's parents in 'Badhaai Ho', earned rave reviews for their performance in the film, which won several awards and honours last year.

The makers of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delves into the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila-Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

The subject of homosexual relationships was well handled this year in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The audience now has grown receptive and open-minded to the idea of same-sex relationships on screen as more films are exploring the subject.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The much-awaited film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled the prequel.

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by RS Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

The upcoming film, which was earlier slated to release on Valentine Day 2020, will not hit the big screens on March 13, next year, averting a clash with Imtiaz Ali's next directorial featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Apart from this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ayushmann Khurrana Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Neena Gupta Gajraj Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp