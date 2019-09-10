Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Farhan, Priyanka warming our hearts in 'The Sky is Pink' trailer

Going by its trailer, 'The Sky is Pink' promises to be a love story high on emotional quotient with an equal amount of humour.

Published: 10th September 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 01:12 PM

'The Sky is Pink' film is scheduled for an October 11 release. ( Photo | Twitter )

By Online Desk

The much-awaited trailer of 'The Sky is Pink' is finally out. 

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's love story spanning over a period of 25 years, narrated by their daughter Aisha (Zaira Wasim). The seemingly inseparable couple start to have real problems when their daughter, Aisha, is diagnosed with a serious immune deficiency and they put forth everything to save her.




13-year-old Aisha is quirky, spunky and sassy. She feels every love story has a villain and in her parents case she calls herself the villian, who she lovingly calls 'Panda and Moose'.

Shown through Aisha's lens, the three-minute trailer takes you through the early romance days of 'Panda and Moose', their wedding to their accidental child (Aisha).

The film is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.


Directed by Shonali Bose, "The Sky is Pink" is Priyanka's first Hindi project, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016. 

The 'Sky Is Pink' will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The film is scheduled for an October 11 release.

Directed by: Shonali Bose
Produced by: Ronnie Screwvala & Siddharth Roy Kapur
Written by: Shonali Bose & Nilesh Maniyar
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Gulzar
