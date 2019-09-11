Aamir Khan back on board for Mogul, will work with MeToo-accused Subhash Kapoor

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan has reversed his decision to not work with MeToo-accused Subhash Kapoor. Last year in October, Aamir in a joint statement with wife Kiran Rao had announced that will not associate with Subhash, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations in court.

The film in question was Mogul, a biopic on Music baron Gulshan Kumar that Aamir was set to star in and co-produce. At the time, the actor had stated that he supports the MeToo Movement in Bollywood and has decided not to work with a tainted person.

However, as per recent reports, Aamir has confirmed he is returning to the project and will essay Gulshan Kumar in his biopic. The actor told a publication that he was feeling guilty about having harmed a person’s right to work and livelihood. He said he received a letter from the Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA) in May urging him to reconsider his decision.