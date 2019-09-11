Home Entertainment Hindi

Completely against cutting of trees: Sonakshi on Aarey forest

Sonakshi said the talk around nature conservation is important, citing the recent fires at the Amazon rainforest.

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday voiced her concern over the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in the Aarey suburban area to make way for a Metro car shed and said people should unite to save the planet.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony adjoining suburban Goregaon, which is known as the major green lung of the city.

When asked about the same, Sonakshi told reporters, "I am completely against the cutting of trees, I am all for planting trees, preserving forests and nature. I think we all should join hands, take it up as a challenge and save our planet."

The actor joined a list of celebrities who have objected to the felling of trees, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta and comedian Kapil Sharma among others.

Sonakshi said the talk around nature conservation is important.

"Just a few days back when there was a fire in the Amazon, we raised our voice but now here we are talking about chopping trees here.

Kaveri river has dried up totally and it is because of a lack of trees.

"We cannot take these issues lightly. Global warming is a burning issue, and the youth, I think, has the power to work on measures to better the environment," she added.

Sonakshi was speaking at the launch of 'Myntra Fashion Superstar'- a digital reality fashion show.

