Jaideep Ahlawat to play villain in Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli'

By Express News Service

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will play the villain in Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. An FTII graduate, Jaideep was noted for his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vishwaroopam and Raazi. Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer set in Mumbai. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“It’s always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent,” Jaideep said. Speaking about the casting, Ali shared, “It’s a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor.

He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain. He plays an important and significant part of the film, we look forward to working with him.” Khaali Peeli went on floors on Wednesday and is set to release on June 12, 2020.

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak. He also acted in Majid Majidi’s international film Beyond The Clouds. Ananya Panday debuted alongside Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. Her upcoming film is Pati Patni Aur Woh.