Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda pay tribute to Saragarhi bravehearts

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda have paid a tribute to the 21 Sikhs who fought valiantly against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen as it was Saragarhi Day on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Akshay starred in "Kesari", which is based on the historic battle of Saragarhi. He took to Twitter to pay his tribute.

"My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts. Saragarhi Day," wrote Akshay.

My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts #SaragarhiDay

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought before the Tirah Campaign of September 1897 between the British Indian Empire and Afghan tribesmen. It took place in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

There are 3 Gurudwaras dedicated to these brave hearts..this one is next to Harminder Saab(Golden Temple)that 1 can visit & pay homage to this paltan minus of the 36th Sikh Regiment which has now become 4 Sikh in the #IndianArmy #Sikhs #SaragarhiDay #ChadhadiKala

Actor Randeep Hooda, whose film on the same topic was shelved, had reportedly said he had immersed himself in Sikhism for the film.

Randeep took to Twitter and wrote: "21 #Sikhs vs 10,000..1897..it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs battle as one of the greatest last stands..Bole so nihal... Satsriakal."